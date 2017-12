Blast in Afghan capital Kabul close to intelligence agency

2017-12-25

An explosion hit an area of Kabul close to a compound of Afghanistan’s national intelligence agency on Monday and casualties were likely, Reuters reported with the reference to security officials.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blast, which occurred close to the entrance of the National Directorate for Security complex.

