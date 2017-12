Uzbekistan, Iran consider transit cargo transportation

2017-12-25 09:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Iran considered transit cargo transportation, as the Uzbek Foreign Trade Ministry hosted a meeting with Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran Mojtaba Khosrotaj.

The sides mulled the current state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation, as well as further cooperation in the field of transport and transit cargo transportation.

In addition, the parties agreed to organize a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Transport-Communication Cooperation in the first half of 2018 in Tehran.