Iran’s service sector attracts 40% of bank loans

2017-12-25 09:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

The Iranian banking system paid ‎3,574.3 ‎trillion rials (Some $100 billion based on official exchange rate of $1 to 35,700 rials) in loans during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a rise by 9.6 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said Dec. 20.

Over 438.43 trillion rials were paid in loans to various sectors in the seventh Iranian calendar month of Aban (-Oct. 22-Sept. 22).

The highest value of the paid loans went to service sector (40 percent), followed by industry and mining sectors (30 percent), commerce (14 percent), housing (9 percent) and agriculture (7 percent).