Explosion in Turkish military unit: one dead

2017-12-25 09:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

An explosion occurred in one of the military units in the eastern Turkish province of Hakkari on the border with Iraq, the Turkish media reported Dec. 25.

Reportedly, one serviceman was killed and two others became injured as a result of the explosion.