Tashkent hosts its first-ever election of MPs to district councils

2017-12-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Tillakhoja Alimuhamedov – Trend:

Tashkent hosted Uzbekistan’s first-ever election of the country’s MPs to the district councils. Previously, interests of residents of the Uzbek capital were represented only by the MPs of the city council.

In accordance with the number of districts in Tashkent, 30 MPs were elected in each of 11 councils. As many as 1,650 people nominated by four political parties (330 people each) and self-government bodies of Uzbekistan were registered as candidates.