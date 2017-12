China expects 2018 industrial output to grow around 6 percent

China’s industrial output is likely to grow around 6 percent next year, the country’s industry ministry said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The nation’s industrial output is also expected to rise about 6.5 percent this year, which would be the first gain in the growth rate since 2010, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on its microblog.

