4.8-magnitude quake hits Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the western Turkish province of Izmir, the Turkish media reported Dec. 25.

The quake occurred at 08:13 (UTC+3) n Dec. 25.