Azerbaijan simplifies vessel registration

2017-12-25 10:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The number of documents required for primary state registration of vessels has been reduced in Azerbaijan, according to the decision of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The relevant amendments were made to the “Rules of the State Registration of Vessels in Azerbaijan.”