Uzbekistan to introduce “dual corridor” system to process export-import docs

2017-12-25 10:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Tillakhoja Alimuhamedov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare, within two months, a draft resolution on the introduction of a “dual corridor” system for customs at the time of registration of export-import documents.

The Uzbek president made the relevant remarks while addressing the country’s parliament.

He said that the complexity of customs procedures is one of the main factors hampering the development of entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan.

According to the World Bank, today the country ranks 177th among 190 states for the convenience of passing customs procedures, which takes almost a month in Uzbekistan.