Uzbekistan makes changes regarding state services

2017-12-25 11:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 25

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

State bodies of Uzbekistan are obliged to remove and certify copies of documents from the originals submitted by individuals and legal entities for the receipt of state services.

The original documents are returned to the owners.

The new rule is reflected in Resolution No. 1001, adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers on December 20.