Washington praises Uzbekistan for high security level of US Embassy in Tashkent

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 25

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek Interior Ministry hosted a meeting with a high ranking US security official, where security issues of the US Embassy in Tashkent were discussed, the ministry said in a message.

At the meeting, the US side expressed gratitude to Uzbekistan for the high level of security of representatives of the US embassy in Tashkent, ensured by the staff of the Separate Battalion for the Protection of Diplomatic Missions under the Uzbek Interior Ministry.