New Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan appointed

2017-12-25 12:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Personnel reshuffles took place in the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend Dec 25 source in the government.

Samir Veliyev became the new deputy minister of energy of the country.