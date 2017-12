Azer Turk Bank presents #SavabaOrtaqlıq project

2017-12-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

State-owned Azer Turk Bank relocated budget provided for corporate gifts on occasion of International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and New Year to pay the tuition fees of 10 outstanding students studying on the third course at different universities members of Sabah groups and ASAN service volunteers.

Earlier, the Bank covered tuition fees of 10 students on occasion of Novruz Holiday.

SABAH career academy is created at 11 Azerbaijan universities, in order to provide professional career development of its alumni, and support of the student in this field.