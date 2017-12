EU to facilitate visa regime for Kazakh citizens

2017-12-25 12:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The European Union starts to consider the issue of facilitating the visa regime with Kazakhstan, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov on the sidelines of the Government hour in the parliament of the country.

"We continue to receive good news from the European Union, which will soon start considering the issue of facilitating the visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan," said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.