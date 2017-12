Turkmenistan, Russia mull development of coastal, maritime tourism in Caspian Sea

2017-12-25 13:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke on the phone with Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan region Alexander Zhilkin, the Altyn Asyr TV channel reported Dec. 25.

During the conversation it was noted that both sides have common goals in ​​expanding the commodity nomenclature in mutual trade turnover, development of coastal and maritime tourism between the two countries in the Caspian Sea, including attraction of the Avaza national tourist zone in Turkmenistan, for example, through organizing cruise voyages.