Official: Azerbaijan seriously considers UN Sustainable Development Goals

2017-12-25 13:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

If states do not comply with their statements, it will become impossible to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals, said First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov.

He made the remarks at a conference held at the Azerbaijani parliament on the role of parliament in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Asgarov said that there is a serious famine problem today in the world, especially in African countries.

Although African states gained independence in the previous century, all of their wealth was plundered, he noted.

The flow of migrants today from Africa to Europe is also related to these problems, added Asgarov.

He noted that these problems can be solved today if the actions and statements of states coincide.

“Every state should contribute to the implementation of these Goals. Azerbaijan seriously considers this project. The Azerbaijani parliament also contributes to the implementation of these goals,” added the official.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news