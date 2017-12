REC reveals its portfolio volume on support of Russian companies in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The portfolio volume of Russian Export Center (REC) JSC on the support of Russian companies in Azerbaijan amounted to almost $500 million, Head of the REC Group Peter Fradkov said at an opening ceremony of the REC office in Azerbaijan.

“The opening of a representative office in Azerbaijan is very important for the REC, since your country has long become a strategic direction for us,” Fradkov said.