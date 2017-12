Passenger bus carrying Azerbaijanis overturns in Turkey, 30 injured

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A passenger bus with Azerbaijani citizens inside overturned in Turkey's Kars Province as the driver lost control of the vehicle, Kars State Hospital told Trend Dec. 25.