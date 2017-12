Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency to start functioning Jan. 1

2017-12-25 13:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The newly created Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan will start operating from January 1, 2018, said the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

Activities of several organizations in this direction will be concentrated in one center, he said in a conference at the Azerbaijani parliament, dedicated to the role of parliament in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The agency has great importance in terms of protection of health of the population, added the deputy prime minister.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news