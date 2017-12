Excises on alcohol, tobacco products to be increased in Azerbaijan

2017-12-25 14:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Excise rates on the import of tobacco and alcohol will be increased in Azerbaijan from January 22, 2018.

The relevant decision has been published on the website of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.