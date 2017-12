Azerbaijan aims to apply new mechanisms to develop trade relations with Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan aims at applying new mechanisms to develop trade relations with Russia, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said Dec. 25 in Baku at an expanded meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian and Russian-Azerbaijani business councils.