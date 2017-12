Opening of REC office in Baku to help develop Azerbaijani-Russian trade (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Opening of an office of Russian Export Center (REC) JSC in Baku will foster development of trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan, the country’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at an opening ceremony of the REC office in Baku.

The minister stressed that the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia dynamically develop in all spheres - political, economic and humanitarian ones.