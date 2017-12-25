Heavy snowfall closes roads in mountainous Georgia

Heavy snowfall has caused traffic problems in several parts of the country, mostly in mountainous areas, Agenda reports.

Georgia’s Road Department has announced that road cleaning works will soon start at the Jvari pass, in eastern Kazbegi municipality.

For now all vehicle traffic is prohibited on the route.

We are cleaning roads now at Kobi and Gudauri in the east of the country. The snow level on the territory is about one meter. On the Jvari pass there is a threat of avalanche and we are waiting for the permission from Georgia’s National Agency of Environment to start works,” the Road Department announced.

The 52rd and 106th section of eastern Korsha-Shatili road are closed to all vehicles.