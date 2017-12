President Aliyev presents "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli (PHOTO)

2017-12-25 15:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented "Istiglal" Order to people's artist, outstanding pianist Farhad Badalbayli.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news