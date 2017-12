Azerbaijan preparing draft law on social rights' protection of disabled people

2017-12-25 15:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The improvement of social protection system has always been a priority in Azerbaijan, said Hadi Rajabli, chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament.

He made the remarks at a conference held at the Azerbaijani parliament on the role of parliament in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.