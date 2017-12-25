Iranian president may visit Azerbaijan, Central Asia

2017-12-25 15:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is likely to pay a visit to Azerbaijani capital, Baku, and Central Asian countries over the next year, an Iranian official said.

“According to plans that are currently being prepared, Mr President will presumably visit Baku and a couple of Central Asian countries. I assume that the visit will take place early in the coming solar year [Iranian calendar year starting March 21, 2018],” ISNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying during a press conference in Teharan on Monday.

Ties between Iran and Azerbaijan over the recent years have improved.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Iran amounted to almost $229 million in January-November 2017, more than $213 million of which accounted for the import of Iranian products.

