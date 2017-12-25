Azerbaijan to increase excise rates on import of gasoline

2017-12-25 15:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Excise rates on import of certain types of gasoline will be increased in Azerbaijan starting from Jan. 22, 2018, according to a decision by the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, excise rates on import of gasoline with an octane number less than 95 will be increased from 1 to 200 manats.

Earlier this year, the excise rate was lowered from 200 manats to one manat due to suspension of manufacture of oil products at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, which was stopped at planned maintenance.