Azerbaijani army shoots down Armenian drone (PHOTO)

2017-12-25 15:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have shot down an Armenian drone, the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports Dec. 25.

The drone was trying to carry out reconnaissance flight over positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces near the Aghdam District.