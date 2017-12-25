Azerbaijan commissions backup television tower in Baku

2017-12-25 15:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

A backup television tower has been commissioned in Baku, a source involved in the project told Trend Dec. 25.

The tower will ensure uninterrupted broadcast of state-owned TV channels in case of possible problems. Additional TV transmitters have been installed there for this purpose. FM-radio transmitters will be installed until the end of the week.

The backup tower will be used in case of necessity, for example during maintenance work.