Ilham Aliyev says additional measures important to further expand economic co-op with Russia (UPDATE)

2017-12-25 16:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 11:32)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.

Oreshkin conveyed the best wishes and greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Ilham Aliyev.

Congratulating the head of state on his birthday, the Russian minister wished him success in his activities for the well-being of the Azerbaijani people.

He said that the development processes ongoing in Baku made a very good impression on members of the Russian delegation.

Asking to convey greetings and best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Aliyev recalled with satisfaction the phone conversation he recently had with the Russian president.

The president emphasized that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are successfully developing in all spheres, and noted the importance of taking additional measures to further expand economic cooperation, increase trade turnover, and expressed satisfaction with the growth of Azerbaijani exports to Russia.

The head of state said that the visit of Maxim Oreshkin to Azerbaijan creates a good opportunity to consider the issue of expanding the two countries’ import and export opportunities.

The Russian minister noted with satisfaction the growth of agricultural products from Azerbaijan by 60 percent.

Saying that even in the Soviet period, Russian consumers received quality agricultural products from Azerbaijan, Maxim Oreshkin noted that this growth was perceived by Russians as good news.

He added that the Russian side made a decision on the entry of agricultural products of 14 more Azerbaijani companies to Russian markets.

During the meeting, the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor for both countries was emphasized.

Meanwhile, the dynamic growth in trade relations between the two countries was noted, and the opportunities of cooperation in the areas of mutual investments, tourism and transit transport were discussed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news