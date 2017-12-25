Chairman of Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant’s management board appointed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Emin Akhundov has been appointed as the Chairman of Management Board of the Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant Azermash OJSC, created jointly with Iran Khodro, a source on the auto market told Trend Dec. 25.

Akhundov, who is the founder of Azermash, has occupied leading positions in Azerbaijan’s banking sector for 15 years.

The car plant Azermash is being built in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala Industrial Site on the basis of an agreement signed between Iran’s automobile manufacturer Iran Khodro and Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar LLC.