Passenger bus carrying Azerbaijanis overturns in Turkey, 30 injured

2017-12-25 16:14 | www.trend.az | 0

The latest on the bus accident in Kars, Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

16:14 (GMT +4) The Azerbaijani citizens placed in hospitals in Turkey’s Sarikamis and Kars following a passenger bus accident in Kars are in fair condition, the Sarikamis State Hospital told Trend Dec. 25.

Twenty-eight Azerbaijanis received minor injuries (cuts from glass shards).