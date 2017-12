ADIF talks compensation payment to depositors of liquidated DemirBank

2017-12-25 16:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has enough funds to pay compensation to the depositors of DemirBank, the license of which was revoked, the fund said in a message Dec. 25.

DemirBank has been excluded from the ADIF registry of banks.

DemirBank’s license was revoked Dec. 23, 2017.