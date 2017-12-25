Five killed in Moscow as bus drives into pedestrian underpass (PHOTO)

A bus has driven into a pedestrian underpass in the center of Moscow, killing at least 5 and injuring 15 others, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary information, a bus drove into the underground passage at the metro station Slavyansky Bulvar," the source said.

The previous death toll stood at four casualties which has been confirmed by the road patrol service.

The circumstances of the crash are currently being investigated, while police are on the scene.