Toshiba purchases Kazatomprom's stake in Westinghouse Electric

2017-12-25 16:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Toshiba Corporation bought back from Kazatomprom National Atomic Company of Kazakhstan 10 percent stake in Westinghouse Electric Company, in accordance with the terms of the "Put Option Agreement” between the two companies, the Kazakh company reported.

Earlier this year, Kazatomprom exercised its rights under the put option, and received a payment of $ 522 million for its shares in Westinghouse on Dec.25.

Combined with dividends received during its ownership of Westinghouse shares of $103 million, the total return on Kazatomprom’s invested funds amounts to $ 625 million, which exceeded the initial investments in Westinghouse Electric Company's shares by $ 85 million.

Kazatomprom acquired shares of Westinghouse in 2007 from Toshiba for $540 million. According to the terms of that deal, Kazatomprom had the right to sell its shares back to Toshiba at a fixed price of $ 522 million under the Put Option Agreement.