Turkey to build new refinery

2017-12-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A new oil refinery will be built in Turkey’s southern Kahramanmaras province, Turkey’s Haberturk newspaper reported Dec. 25 referring to the sources in the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

According to the newspaper, the refinery is designed for annual processing of 1.4 million tons of oil in Kahramanmaras province.

Around a half of the refined oil products will be exported to the foreign markets, while the remaining 50 percent will be used in the domestic market.

The construction of the refinery will be launched in 2018 and will be completed in 2022.

Currently, there are four refineries in Turkey, namely, in Izmir, Izmit, Kirikkale, as well as Batman provinces.