Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are fraternal states - Nazarbayev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are fraternal and allied states, which already have a constructive and confidential dialogue in all spheres, said the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the official meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message.

Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to Sooronbai Jeenbekov for accepting his invitation to visit Kazakhstan on an official visit and noted that the first visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic is taking place on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Kyrgyz people have given you confidence by choosing you their president. Welcome to Kazakhstan, we are glad to see you on hospitable Kazakh land. We come and go, but people remain, so our duty is to leave friendly, fraternal relations in that pure form to the next generation," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.