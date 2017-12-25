Azerbaijan aims to apply new mechanisms to develop trade relations with Russia (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Anvar Mammadov

Azerbaijan aims at applying new mechanisms to develop trade relations with Russia, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said Dec. 25 in Baku at an expanded meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian and Russian-Azerbaijani business councils.

Presently, Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, he said, adding that Russia ranks third in the overall commodity turnover as well as in terms of imports, and first in Azerbaijan’s non-oil export, he said.