Turkey to cancel state of emergency in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The state of emergency in Turkey, which was introduced after an attempted military coup in July 2015, will be canceled in February 2018, the Turkish media reported Dec. 25.

Reportedly, the state of emergency will not be prolonged in the country in February 2018.

On July 15 evening, 2015, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.