Azerbaijan won 851 medals in int’l competitions in 2017 - minister

2017-12-25 17:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan won 851 medals at European and world championships, as well as World Cup competitions, the country’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said Dec. 25.

He noted that Azerbaijani athletes won 347 gold, 236 silver and 268 bronze medals in these competitions.

The minister added that 219 competitions were organized and 55 international competitions were held in Azerbaijan. The country was represented by national teams at 234 international competitions, he noted.