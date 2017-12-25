Russia’s investments into Azerbaijan reach $1.5B (UPDATE)

2017-12-25 17:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 14:46)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Russia’s investments into Azerbaijan have reached $1.5 billion, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin said.

Oreshkin made the remarks at an expanded meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian and Russian-Azerbaijani business councils in Baku Dec. 25.

The minister stressed the high potential of economic relations between the two countries.

“This is a positive fact that the volume of mutual investments between the two countries is growing,” he said. “Russia’s investments into Azerbaijan have already reached $1.5 billion. Azerbaijan is also actively investing in Russia.”