Oil tanker overhauled in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2017-12-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has completed overhaul of the “Islam Safarli” oil tanker at the Zikh Shipyard, the company said in a message Dec. 25.

Main engines and electric motors, pumps and other mechanisms of the tanker were overhauled, auxiliary engine was replaced with a new one, and the electrical equipment was adjusted during the overhaul, according to the message.