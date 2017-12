Minister talks on Olympic sports sections in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In the Olympic complexes of Azerbaijan, all Olympic sports sections are free of change, if someone is charging money for that, the ministry should be informed, said the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov Dec.25.