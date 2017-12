Uzbekistan, China eye to co-op closely in geological information technologies

2017-12-25 18:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 25

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

State Committee of Uzbekistan for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadaster hosted a meeting with a Chinese delegation, the committee reported Dec. 25.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the experience gained in geodesy and geological information. In addition, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation.