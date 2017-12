Goshgar Tahmazli appointed chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree appointing Goshgar Tahmazli as chairman of the Food Security Agency Dec. 25.

