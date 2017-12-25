Uzbek finance minister sacks 50 employees in major staff reshuffle

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 25

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

Uzbek Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov dismissed 50 employees today, including head of the Tax and Customs Tariff Policy Department Irina Golysheva and head of the Methodology of Accounting and Audit Department Sharafitdin Khaidarov.

The reason for the dismissals is the shortcomings in the work of the Finance Ministry and, in particular, the lack of purposefulness in the draft 2018 state budget, which Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev refused to sign.