Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijani people led by President Aliyev achieved success in state building

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday,” President Berdimuhamedov told President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter. “Under your leadership, fraternal Azerbaijani people achieved significant success in state building, great achievements in various spheres of your country's economy.”

“I would like to stress the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan,” added Berdimuhamedov. “I am absolutely sure that bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and good-neighborliness will continue to develop and strengthen through our joint efforts for the well-being of the peoples of the two countries.”

“I wish you robust health, happiness, as well as great achievements for the sake of progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people," the Turkmen president said.

