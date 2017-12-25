Turkey’s MUSIAD eyes to expand activity in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) intends to expand its activity in Azerbaijan, head of the MUSIAD representative office in Azerbaijan Abdurrahman Uzun told Trend.

Uzun expressed confidence that the number of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in the Association will grow.

He said the Association is meant for supporting entrepreneurs both in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"We want to be useful both for the society and the economies of the countries in which we operate,” he said. “The representative office of the Association in Azerbaijan has been recently established. Presently, we are working on establishment of internal commissions to be headed by the members of the Association. We are also preparing an action plan for 2018."