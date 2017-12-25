Overweight people more likely to be happy than skinny ones, study finds

People who are overweight are more likely to be happy, a study has found, The Independent reports.

Carrying extra pounds is usually associated with a number of health risks, including heart conditions, diabetes and increased likelihood of suffering strokes.

However, a new study has discovered that people who are classified as fat may lead happier lives.

The research, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, was conducted by a group of scientists at the University of Bristol led by Louise Millard and George Davey Smith.