Israel says ten more countries in talks about moving embassies to Jerusalem

2017-12-26 | www.trend.az

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with more than 10 countries from every continent in the world who have expressed interest in following the US lead and moving their embassies to Jerusalem, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said on Monday, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Hotovely’s comments, in an interview on Reshet Bet, came following Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales decision to move the country’s embassy. He announced the move in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.